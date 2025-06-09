Grassroots push national waste reform

[Photo: FILE]

Pacific Recycling Foundation is calling for a coordinated national waste management strategy, warning that scattered initiatives and weak penalties will not solve Fiji’s growing waste crisis.

PRF founder Amitesh Deo says while recycling programmes and clean-up efforts are positive steps, they remain too ad-hoc without container deposit legislation and clear national policy to guide waste separation at homes and businesses.

“Now the issue is not just hearing us but applying the solution, make sure that policy alignment and what we’re implementing actually aligns with that. That’s a very good question. So with us everything is data driven and it also has to have a matrix of measure of science.”

He argues that small littering fines — particularly for large companies — have little impact and tougher enforcement, including stricter penalties for heavy dumping, is necessary to drive real behavior change.

The group is now engaging government and Members of Parliament, pushing for policy alignment, measurable targets and a system that recognizes and supports frontline recyclers.

Without a unified national programme, he warns, progress will remain slow and inconsistent.

