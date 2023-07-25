Ill treatment of workers condemned

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh has expressed disgust over how workers have been treated in the last decade.

Speaking at the Evidence-Based Making for Decent Work ILO-Pacific Islands Regional Training, Singh says that the government was the worst employer.

A former unionist himself, Minister Agni Deo Singh claims that the government was involved in exploiting Fijian workers.

“I’m a bit ashamed that the government was the worst employer in this regard. Because the entire civil service was listed under essential services and their rights were taken away, contracts were imposed, individual contracts.”



Employment Minister, Agni Deo Singh.

Singh says job security became a worry, but the coalition government is here to defend the workers.

“I’m happy to share with you that our government, as soon as we came into office, removed the contracts, and the civil service now enjoys security of tenure until the age of 60.”

Singh also acknowledges the ILO for working with unionists to defend the rights of workers.

The Minister says employment, industrial relations, and decent work are essential pillars for growth and development. He says they play a significant role in ensuring social justice, economic stability, and a better quality of life for all.