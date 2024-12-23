Government reviews funding requests

As 2024 draws to a close, the government is focused on managing the national budget effectively to address emerging needs and the continuation of critical projects.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says efficient budget management is imperative to ensure that Fiji remains on track for sustainable development and economic stability.

He states that the government is currently reviewing additional funding requests from various ministries.

These requests, he says were being assessed to ensure they align with Fiji’s national priorities and address the needs of the people in the upcoming year.

This process is seen as crucial, as it will determine the allocation of resources to key sectors such as health, infrastructure, education and climate resilience, all of which require careful financial planning.

“Now we have a new development plan, and we’re already halfway into the budget, and we’ll complete the utilization of the budget for the various developments that are in place.”

Rabuka states that the government aims to address emerging needs that have become increasingly important due to the evolving social, environmental and economic landscape.

However, he also pointed out that it is equally vital to continue supporting ongoing projects that are crucial for the country’s long-term development.

While the government is prepared to respond to new challenges in the coming year, including those that may arise from global economic shifts or domestic needs, Rabuka stresses that it is crucial to balance new demands with the continued support of established initiatives.

These ongoing projects are essential for the country’s infrastructure, job creation and overall development, making it imperative that they do not lose momentum.

He adds that in an era marked by uncertainty whether due to economic challenges, climate change, or global disruptions managing the government’s finances responsibly becomes even more critical.