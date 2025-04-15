Government officers urged to make sound decisions

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo's visit to Waitabu village [Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/Facebook]

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo has emphasised the need for government officers stationed in rural areas to exhibit strong leadership and decision-making skills.

Speaking during a recent visit to Lakeba in the Lau group, he highlighted the negative implications when issues were escalated directly to the minister’s office, indicating potential failures in local governance.

Vosarogo said it was crucial to hear the voices of the people and take action, and noted that addressing concerns in rural and maritime areas like Lakeba was essential for community development.

“Lakeba has been neglected for too long, and with the traditional installation of the Lau paramount chief approaching in July, there is an urgent need to enhance infrastructure and communication between landowners and government officers. Those things we cannot wait for; we have to continue asking for them. These improvements won’t happen unless there is persistent advocacy,” he said.

Vosarogo said that many residents of Lakeba felt marginalized, often because government representatives were not readily available to assist them.

He further elaborated on the challenges faced by local officers, and acknowledged the backlash they could encounter when pushing for progress.

Vosarogo said his visit displayed the government’s commitment to improving infrastructure and services in Lakeba, and he highlighted the importance of effective communication and proactive governance in serving rural communities.





