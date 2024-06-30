Government ensures increased budget transparency

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad, in his announcement of the 2024-2025 National Budget emphasizes the government’s commitment to increased budget transparency and certainty.

Professor Prasad says they have moved away from secrecy towards a more open approach, signaling their intentions early and incorporating feedback and criticism to create a stable fiscal environment.

This approach aims to strengthen investor and consumer confidence.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad highlights the importance of consultation and debate.

Recognizing that the government does not have all the answers, they value economic forums and advisory groups like the Fiscal Review Committee and National Economic Summit working groups.

He says these platforms facilitate gathering diverse perspectives and advice to inform policy decisions.

The Finance Minister highlights the government’s unwavering focus on ensuring long-term economic stability, security, and sustainability for Fiji.

Prasad also emphasizes the government’s commitment to transparency by sharing information with the public and media after every Cabinet meeting.

This practice aims to keep the public informed about government priorities and decisions.