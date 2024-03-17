Government committed to safeguarding consumer rights

The government is committed to safeguarding consumer rights in the digital age as technology continues to shape the marketplace.

Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, emphasized this in his message during the World Consumer Rights Celebration yesterday.

With this year’s theme focusing on Fair and Responsible Artificial Intelligence for consumers, Kamikamica advocated for transparent, fair, and accountable use of technology in relation to consumer rights.

The minister highlights that technological advancements can aid in crucial discussions about rights and responsibilities in the digital age.

“As we embark on this journey of reflection and discussion it is essential to acknowledge the profound impacts of technological advancements particularly on the realm of artificial intelligence on consumer rights in the digital age.”

Kamikamica states that Fiji is ensuring that the diverse needs of the country are met in consideration of AI development.

“Fiji seeks to ensure that AI development priorities fairness and responsibility particularly in catering to the diverse needs and highlighting interest of consumers in Fiji.”

The minister called on consumers to make informed choices, which can aid in establishing long-term relationships with the relevant stakeholders.