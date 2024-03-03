GCC to champion traditional preservation

[File Photo]

The Great Council of Chiefs is highlighting the urgent need for united actions to preserve the iTaukei language, culture, and traditions, expressing serious concerns about their current situation.

The GCC Chair notes that the council is also addressing how to adjust certain cultures and customs without losing their original meaning.

“To review the way we, traditional obligations, Of course, there are things that we cannot do away with, but perhaps we could relook at how we conduct funerals and other traditional obligations with the hope that people do not overspend.”

According to Ratu Viliame, the GCC has supported specific legislation, including proposals from the iTaukei Land Trust Board, to tackle growing poverty within the iTaukei community.

Naitasiri High Chief Turaga na Qaranivalu Ratu Inoke Takiveikata acknowledges the progress made by the GCC.

“This is the highest-level authority that approves all items pertaining to iTaukei and will defend the iTaukei, while also upholding good governance for the benefit of the iTaukei and others who live in Fiji.”

The GCC’s discussions reflect a deep commitment to preserving and promoting the unique cultural heritage of the iTaukei people. The outcomes of the meeting, including the eleven papers discussed, will be compiled and presented to the cabinet for further analysis and approval.