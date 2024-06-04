Gavoka highlights Pacific's role in ICAO

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Civil Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka says the introduction of e-passports in Fiji is a commendable move to combat global identity theft and fraud.

Gavoka says these passports, embedded with advanced security features, significantly reduce the risk of counterfeit documents.

Speaking at the ICAO ICBWG Meeting and Passport Pacific Conference, Gavoka stressed that this initiative showcases Fiji’s proactive measures to safeguard its citizens’ identities and enhance the integrity of its travel documents.

He further states that Fiji’s consideration of joining the International Civil Aviation Organization Public Key Directory illustrates its forward-looking mindset.

“By carefully evaluating the benefits of this membership, Fiji demonstrates a balanced and judicious approach to decision-making in enhancing its international travel capabilities.”

Gavoka says since its formation, the Pacific has played a vital role in the ICBWG.

The 2015 meeting in Samoa led to the creation of the Small Island States working group, addressing the unique challenges of smaller countries and promoting innovative regional solutions.