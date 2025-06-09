Fuel tanker arrives amid supply concerns and panic buying

A fuel tanker arrived in Fiji yesterday amid ongoing concerns over national availability.

While the arrival is confirmed, details remain unclear about the shipment volume or the intended recipient.

Authorities have yet to clarify if the cargo will be shared among multiple suppliers or directed to a single operator.

Because Fiji relies entirely on imported petroleum which is stored at major terminals in Suva and Lautoka before nationwide distribution – the speed of port clearance is now critical.

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The standard safety checks and discharge procedures can take anywhere from a few hours to over a day.

Public anxiety has already triggered a surge in demand.

By yesterday afternoon, service stations along the Suva-Nausori corridor were crowded with motorists stocking up to avoid potential shortages.

Industry sources noted that managing this demand is essential while distribution stabilizes.

On Saturday, the government confirmed that fuel stocks in Fiji currently cover approximately 20 to 45 days.

Fiji’s primary fuel supply hubs remain Singapore, Korea, and Malaysia, which are not currently affected by the Middle East conflict.

FBC News has contacted several local fuel companies for clarification on the cargo and distribution timelines.

Responses are currently pending.

The Cabinet is also meeting today to firm up on the plan of action for the long term, if there is no resolution to the conflict in the Middle East in the near future.

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