Fuel prices to decrease from tomorrow

[File Photo]

The prices of fuel is set to decrease across the board from tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says Diesel will sell at $2.38, a decrease of $0.07.

Motor Spirit will drop by $0.02 to sell at $2.76, Premix will retail at $2.58 from $2.59 while Kerosene will sell at $1.84, a decrease of $0.03.

Article continues after advertisement

However, LPG prices will rise from tomorrow.

A 4.5 kg Cylinder will sell at $15.61 from $15.54, a $12kg Cylinder will retail at $41.63, bulk will increase from $3.20 to sell at $3.21 (kg) and Autogas will sell at $2.26 per litre.

According to FCCC the Fuel prices in Fiji are impacted by movements in the Means of Platts Singapore (MOPS), international freight rates and foreign exchange rates.

It adds that straight average price methodology was used to determine the LPG price for April 2025.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.