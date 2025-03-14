FSC pushes high-sugar, climate resistant cane varieties

FSC's Head of Agriculture Lakshman Jayaram showchasing Beqa variety of sugarcane

In a bid to boost the production and climate resilience of sugarcane, the Fiji Sugar Corporation is promoting location-specific varieties that have very high sugar content and tolerance to saline conditions.

FSC chief executive officer Bhan Pratap Singh said for the first time, the miller has successfully multiplied seed material of the Beqa variety in its estates and select farmer fields, using breeder seed sourced from the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji (SRIF).

He said that recognising the potential of high-sugar and early-maturing varieties like Beqa, FSC took the initiative in 2022 to request SRIF’s support in rejuvenating and reviving these valuable varieties. This effort has now come to fruition with the multiplication of breeder seed supplied by SRIF in 2024 across FSC’s estates in Rarawai and Nadi.

“Our focus is on ensuring that farmers have access to the best varieties suited to Fiji’s unique conditions. The introduction of Beqa and Galoa marks a significant milestone in FSC’s efforts to enhance productivity and address climate challenges. These varieties will not only improve yield but also strengthen the sustainability of the sugar industry,” the FSC CEO said.

Among Fiji’s 19 approved sugarcane varieties, Beqa stands out as the highest sugar-yielding variety. SRIF data confirms that Beqa can achieve a yield of 110 tonnes per hectare with a sugar content (brix) 5% higher than the Mana variety.

The reintroduction of this variety is expected to be a game changer for the sugar industry, with FSC set to further multiply and distribute the seed material in the upcoming planting season from April to July.

To facilitate widespread adoption, FSC has implemented a two-tier seed nursery programme and will introduce a seed agreement among seed producers to ensure effective multiplication. In the initial stage, farmers will receive the seed material at no additional cost, while FSC’s long-term plan includes spreading the variety to all sectors to enable farmers to share and transport seed material among themselves.

SRIF and FSC will continuously monitor and evaluate the performance of the Beqa variety to ensure optimal results.

In parallel, FSC is proactively addressing climate change challenges by promoting saline-tolerant varieties such as Galoa. Over the past two years, FSC has multiplied Galoa seed material across all three mills with breeder seed support from SRIF. Given the increasing issue of seawater intrusion and rising soil salinity, FSC has identified Galoa as a critical variety for sugarcane farming in coastal and flood-prone regions.

