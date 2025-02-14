From passion to profit – Devi’s business venture

Nadi-based entrepreneur, Saleshni Devi, exemplifies resilience and innovation in the agricultural sector, having turned her passion into a thriving business.

After recognizing the many benefits of sweet potatoes and their potential in Fiji’s market, Devi began selling sweet potato fries last year.

Her business has already gained traction in the tourism sector, with sales at Vuda Market in First Landing Beach Resort and supplies to popular tourist spots like Wailoaloa Beach Club and Masala Twist Restaurant.

Given this success, she is confident that her products will thrive in the larger market.

“I am looking for more markets where I can put my products, like Extra Supermarket or NewWorld or Danny’s. I have contacted them and there are some of the demands from them, like they want Fijian Made products to put in their supermarket, so I am working on that.”

She highlighted financing as a major challenge but says it will not stop her from expanding her business.

Obtaining the relevant license to enter the bigger market is also a challenge, but Devi remains optimistic that her dream to see her products on supermarket shelves will soon come true.

Apart from sweet potato farming, Devi is also engaged in sugarcane and vegetable farming.

