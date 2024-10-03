FRIEND strengthens endeavor to alleviate poverty

The Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises and Development has strengthened its endeavor to alleviate poverty through its socio-economic empowerment programs over the past two decades.

Board of Director Karthik Chandra says the organization has taken a significant stride to equip individuals with the skills necessary for sustainable livelihoods.

Chandra says over 6,000 individuals have attained a set of skills, with 300 micro-enterprises established through the capacity-building initiatives by FRIEND.

“Over the past three and a half years, 308 livelihood programs have been set up, while assistance has been provided to expand existing enterprises that were struggling.”

Chandra says the capacity-building initiatives have been supported by grants, which align with the government’s mission for social and economic empowerment.

“This was possible with the generous support of the government of the United States of America. An innovation fund set up through the support of the Irish, Australian, and New Zealand governments assisted those who needed financial support as well.”

Chandra says FRIEND also recognizes the significance of e-commerce in the economy, as they believe that technology can bridge the gap to enable entrepreneurs to thrive within the marketplace in an evolving era.

FRIEND recently established an e-commerce platform for microenterprises, an opportunity for entrepreneurs to market their products and services to customers both locally and internationally.

The initiative was funded by USAID’s Pacific American Fund.