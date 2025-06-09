FRCS steps up push on EFD compliance

[Photo: FRCS/ FACEBOOK]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is stepping up efforts to improve business compliance with the Electronic Fiscal Device system.

FRCS has been holding face-to-face awareness sessions to help businesses understand EFD registration and use. Recent sessions were held in Sigatoka, Vatukoula and Tavua.

FRCS states that many operators remain unsure about their EFD obligations. Officers explained eligibility rules, registration steps, and compliance requirements.

The EFD records sales transactions and sends the data to FRCS in real time.

FRCS adds that this improves transparency, strengthens audits and protects consumers through accurate receipts.

FRCS is urging all businesses to attend these sessions to remain informed and compliant with tax laws.

