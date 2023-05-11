FRCS honours first female detector dog handler

[Source: Supplied]

Senior Customs Officer Joana Duabaubau has graduated as the first female Narcotic Detector Dog handler in the Pacific.

She graduated along with another Senior Customs Officer Faraaz Khan from the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre in Trentham, Wellington.

Duabaubau has thanked the FRCS for identifying her potential and entrusting her to the role of a dog handler.

Dog handling has mainly been a male-dominated profession.

Last October, the Fiji Detector Dog Unit held an open day for female officers from FRCS and the Fiji Police Force to seek their interest in becoming K-9 handlers.

Duabaubau’s interest in pursuing the current profession sparked from the open day.

FRCS Chief Executive, Mark Dixon has described Duabaubau’s achievement as another significant milestone for women in the Pacific.

FRCS has five detector dog handlers who work in collaboration with K-9 handlers from the Police Force in enhancing Fiji’s border security through the detection of illicit drugs, ammunition and contraband.