France to increase its presence in PICs

French Ambassador for the Indo-Pacific, Marc Abensour

France is making efforts and taking specific measures to increase their presence in the region.

This comes as the French Ambassador for the Indo-Pacific, Marc Abensour, is currently in the country and has met government officials including Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Abensour says the French strategy is in line with the EU strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, which is very much focused on concrete, practical cooperation.

“And when I’m saying this, it’s because what we don’t want is to fuel further strategic competition among big players. And we think we should think about putting first the needs and expectations of partners from the Indo-Pacific and here from the Pacific.”

He also states that they will be focusing on meeting the needs and expectations of partners in the Pacific.