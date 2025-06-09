Four Cuvu villages certified as tsunami-ready

Four Cuvu District villages – Cuvu, Yadua, Tore, and Rukurukulevu have been certified as Tsunami Ready under the UNESCO/IOC Recognition Programme.

The certification follows preparedness work led by the National Disaster Risk Management Office and the Mineral Resources Department, with operational support from the International Organization for Migration.

This included a full-scale drill and the installation of information signboards in Sigatoka.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji now has six Tsunami Ready – certified communities, all within the Sigatoka coastal corridor.

The four new additions met 12 mandatory indicators, including hazard assessment, evacuation mapping, emergency planning, and a live drill involving over 400 residents.

Funded by the Government of Japan’s Early Warning Systems Project, the exercise tested warning communications and first-responder coordination via a temporary emergency operations centre at Geckos Resort.

UNESCO Programme Officer Jiuta Korovulavula emphasized that the achievement’s impact reaches far beyond compliance, reflecting a growing emphasis on disaster preparedness and community-level early warning systems in Fiji’s coastal regions.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.