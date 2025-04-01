Food businesses under scrutiny

Lautoka City Council Special Administrator Chair Taitusi Rasoki

The Lautoka City Council is giving food businesses a grace period to comply with food safety regulations.

Speaking during the Food Safety Awareness Session, Lautoka City Council Special Administrator Chair Taitusi Rasoki said the one-month window would allow businesses to improve their operations and meet required standards.

He adds that after this period, the Council would take stricter actions, including issuing closure orders and enforcing fines.

Article continues after advertisement

Rasoki says so far, the Council has already prosecuted 47 businesses for food safety violations.

He also states that this initiative aims to bring non-compliant businesses into line while also offering support to help them meet necessary health standards.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.