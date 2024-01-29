Fong marks one year with gratitude

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has called on officers to remain humble and uphold the law at all times.

Fong Chew marked his one year in the acting role today and has expressed gratitude for the support from officers and their families.

He thanked his colleagues for ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

He also asked the officers to look after their health and thanked all policing families for their support.