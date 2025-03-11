FNPF eases housing withdrawal rules

[File Photo]

The Fiji National Provident Fund has revamped its housing policy to better support members pursuing home ownership.

The changes, which took effect on March 1 introduce new withdrawal options and adjusted limits to better reflect rising costs in the housing sector.

Chief Executive Officer Viliame Vodonaivalu said the updates were designed to ease the financial burden on members.

He noted that the increasing cost of building materials and labour had made home ownership more challenging, and these adjustments were aimed at providing meaningful support.

One of the key changes allows members who started construction using their own money to apply for FNPF assistance to complete their homes.

A minimum withdrawal of $15,000 applies under this category, ensuring that partially built projects do not stall due to financial constraints.

For those needing urgent home repairs, FNPF has introduced a new withdrawal range.

Members can now access between $1,000 and $5,000 from their general account for quick repairs, allowing them to maintain and improve their homes without taking on additional debt.

The minimum withdrawal amount for construction has also increased from $10,000 to $15,000.

This reflects the rising costs of building and ensures that members can meet proper structural and safety standards when undertaking new construction projects.

Members repaying home loans have been given some relief.

Previously, they could access at least 15 per cent of their balance to reduce their mortgage. This has now been lowered to 10 per cent, allowing more members with lower General Account balances to qualify for bulk home loan reductions.

Another key update is the inclusion of surveying fees.

Members who need to survey unsurveyed land can now use their FNPF funds to get a registered title, which can later be used as collateral for further financial assistance.

FNPF has also addressed concerns about the misuse of housing withdrawal funds.

While members who misused funds were previously restricted from all early withdrawals, they will now only be barred from housing withdrawals until their misused funds are repaid.

Vodonaivalu said homeownership was a critical part of financial security and FNPF remained committed to helping members achieve their housing goals.

These policy changes are part of a broader effort to ensure members have the financial resources needed to build, repair and own homes that meet their needs.

