FMF Diwali Mela to highlight youth talent

[File Photo]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s FMF Diwali Mela is set to shine a spotlight on young talents during the three-day celebration.

FBC Events Manager Shivneel Maharaj says they are placing special emphasis on encouraging youth participation in traditional activities, including performances of Ram Leela and the singing of folk songs.

Maharaj adds that this initiative aims to foster a deeper connection between the younger generation and cultural heritage.

Article continues after advertisement

“And people will expect something different. And of course, there are some young talents, young, young artists are coming up who’s going to be performing, like Kavya Pillay, one of the popular kirtan artists, who will be performing on the second night.”

The event will be held from the 17th to the 19th of this month at the Damodar City Complex in Labasa.