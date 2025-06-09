FMA defends partnership with China amid influence concerns

The Fiji Media Association’s General Secretary, Stanley Simpson

The Fiji Media Association’s General Secretary, Stanley Simpson, defended the partnership between China and Fiji’s media, calling it a healthy relationship.

He responded to a report titled “Understanding China’s Influence in the Pacific Islands’ Media Landscape,” which highlighted China’s growing ties and media influence in the region.

Simpson stated that China is transparent about its initiatives and agenda.

Article continues after advertisement

He added that China is more open with the media and provides regular briefings on its plans compared to other traditional partners.

Stanley Simpson said that China has been very supportive of the media by providing training, technology, and resources.

“At some stage we said, look, we’ve had so much training. Can we have some equipment? Some of the same kind of things. We’re not asking for million-dollar equipment. We’re not even asking for $100,000. We’re just asking for a few cameras here.”

However, Senior Research Scientist at CNA, Heidi Holz, said propaganda has been a key tool of the Chinese Communist Party to promote its interests at home and abroad.

She claims China is controlling narratives and shaping favorable views to support its goals in the region.

“So any push to expand strategic ties, like the one that we’ve seen in the Pacific Islands, is inevitably accompanied by an effort to expand their voice in the media, or influence over the media.”

In response, Simpson said that Fiji’s media sees no harm in working with China, as they have made it clear from the beginning that they will not compromise their independence for any support.

Simpson also noted that the local media landscape is small and still recovering from the pandemic, with limited investment in equipment and infrastructure, but they remain committed to continuing their work.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.