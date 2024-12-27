Floodwaters recede in Rakiraki Town

Floodwaters have receded in Rakiraki Town and it is now accessible to all vehicles and people.

However, Rakiraki Town Council Chief Executive Sailosi Sawana says it is still drizzling in the area.

Sawana added that the continuous heavy rain last night had flooded the town area and parts of the Kings Road, extending up to Rakiraki Village.

He says these areas have cleared as of this evening.

Sawana also says that while the floodwaters have receded, people in Rakiraki need to remain vigilant, as the forecast predicts rain will continue until Monday.

“People should take heed of the advice from the Meteorological Office and take precautions at all times. Especially please don’t cross flooded rivers or roads as it is very dangerous.”

No evacuation centers have been activated in Ra.