A flood alert remains in force for flood-prone areas adjacent to and downstream of all major rivers in Fiji.

A flash flood warning also remains in force for all low-lying and flood-prone areas and small streams.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Office a strong wind warning remains in force for the coastal land areas of Western and Northern parts of Viti Levu.

Meanwhile, an active trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain affects the group until Sunday.

People in flood-prone areas are urged to prepare for possible evacuation and keep essential items in elevated locations and secure food, water and gas supplies.

There are currently no signs of tropical cyclone activity but long-range forecasts suggest possible weather developments near northern Vanuatu around New Year’s Eve.

The Weather Office will continue to monitor the situation.

Fijians are reminded to remain vigilant, stay updated on warnings and prioritize safety.