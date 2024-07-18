Fisheries Officers seek immediate action on office and housing improvements

[Source: Ministry of Forestry, Fiji/ Facebook]

Fisheries officers in the Northern Division have raised several concerns during the visit of the new Minister, Alitia Bainivalu.

The issues highlighted by the officers in Nabouwalu, Lekutu, and Dreketi include the need for office upgrades, additional staff, and more housing quarters.

Minister Bainivalu acknowledged these challenges and emphasized their importance, noting that addressing them would significantly impact the performance of fisheries officers in the Northern Division.

“So that is one of the issues that is common to the fishery stations that we visited. I will definitely look into it, I will go back and talk to the heads of the two ministries about how better we can facilitate and assist these fishery stations.”



Bainivalu stressed that these visits are crucial for understanding and addressing the needs of fisheries officers, which in turn contributes to the overall outcomes and deliverables of the ministry.

The visit to the Northern Division is part of Minister Bainivalu’s broader initiative to ensure that the fisheries sector operates effectively and that the officers have the necessary resources and support to carry out their duties.