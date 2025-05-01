Samabula blaze destroys family house

A family home at Belo Street in Samabula, Suva, was destroyed in a fire around 11.45 this morning, just weeks after the homeowners lost their father.

The house, which consists of two flats with a total of six bedrooms, was occupied by a brother and sister who have been living there for the past 40 years.

The blaze completely destroyed the first flat, which had three bedrooms, while the second flat, which was vacant, was saved by firefighters.

59-year-old homeowner Nalili Bhai says the fire has left them devastated.

Bhai says the damage is estimated to be around $1 million.

At the time of the incident, her 55-year-old brother, who is believed to have a mental health condition, was inside the flat.

Neighbours used a hosepipe in an attempt to contain the fire, but the flames spread too quickly.

The cause of the fire remains uncertain, but the family suspects it may have been due to a power board bust.

The investigation is underway.

