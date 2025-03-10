Final test pending in Pina Colada probe

[File Photo]

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, has confirmed that one remaining test result is still pending in the investigation into the safety of drinks consumed by tourists in Fiji.

Gavoka says tests conducted by Fiji Police forensic teams and independent analysis in New Zealand have found no harmful substances in the drinks.

However, he says there is one specific case that still requires further verification.

“There’s one particular case that needs to be verified, and we are taking steps to have that done in New Zealand.”

When asked for details, he declined to disclose the individual’s identity, citing privacy concerns.

Gavoka stresses that Fiji maintains high food and beverage safety standards, with most hotels accredited under internationally recognized food safety management systems.

He says that while many countries now advise their citizens to be cautious about drink safety when traveling, Fiji’s hospitality sector remains committed to ensuring the well-being of its visitors.

