Fiji's Tourism excellence recognized with prestigious awards

Tourism Fiji has earned two prestigious awards, solidifying Fiji’s reputation as a premier travel destination.

These include 2023 PATA Gold Award and being named Oceania’s Leading Tourist Board 2023 at the World Travel Awards.

The PATA Gold Award recognizes Tourism Fiji’s excellent marketing skills, particularly in showcasing Fiji’s natural beauty and genuine happiness.

Tourism Fiji’s Chief Marketing Officer, Srishti Narayan says these awards make Tourism Fiji proud to represent Fiji.

Tourism Fiji also outshined strong competitors like Australia and New Zealand to become Oceania’s Leading Tourist Board.

Narayan says this achievement highlights Fiji’s global importance in tourism.

According to Narayan their effective marketing strategies have kept Fiji at the forefront of travel trends.

Fiji is emerging as a wellness destination, as noted by trend forecaster Virtuoso, alongside destinations like Thailand, Bali, and Iceland.

Additionally, Fiji has gained recognition as a top destination, with mentions in the Urban List and being a new ‘Vacay’ hub.

Tourism Fiji attributes these accomplishments to the collective efforts of its team, board, and the support of the Fijian Government.