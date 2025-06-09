Fiji’s gateway goes global

[Source: Fiji Airways/Facebook]

Nadi International Airport has been awarded Airports Council International’s Level One Accreditation for Customer Experience, placing it among airports worldwide recognized for service excellence.

The global program is the only certification dedicated to airport customer experience management.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive Mesake Nawari says the recognition reflects their commitment to understanding passenger needs and improving services based on feedback.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the accreditation measures customer focus, strategy, and performance through the ACI Airport Service Quality survey.

ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci says passenger experience shapes how travelers feel and leaves a lasting impression.

Nawari adds that the achievement highlights the dedication of staff who deliver the unique Bula Experience and sets Nadi apart as a regional leader in customer service.

He says it also supports Fiji’s vision of making Nadi International Airport the world-class aviation hub of the Blue Pacific.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.