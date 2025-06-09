Fiji’s fresh produce dominates NZ market

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji holds a strategic advantage as the Pacific’s largest fresh produce exporter to New Zealand.

It supplies over 80 percent of the region’s exports.

New Zealand High Commissioner Charlotte Darlow said the partnership between New Zealand and Fiji was growing stronger through the Enhanced Pacific Market Access Partnership.

She explains that this program helps Fiji strengthen biosecurity systems to ensure exports are pest-free and meet New Zealand’s standards.



Darlow pointed out the importance of a market-led approach, where production follows consumer demand.

She welcomed the presence of farmers, exporters, government agencies, and New Zealand-based importers who bring market insights and export opportunities.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna highlights the launch of the Fiji Trade Hub at the forum, describing it as a shift from “grow first, sell later” to a demand-driven model.

Tunabuna calls for inclusive participation to benefit rural communities across Fiji.

The Minister also urged the forum participants to see this event as the start of a new era that links farmers and markets with real-time data, aiming to make Fiji a leading regional exporter.

