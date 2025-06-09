Fiji’s electrification challenge

[Source: UNDP]

Rural electrification in Fiji faces major challenges beyond just building infrastructure.

UNDP Project Manager Vineil Narayan said communities must understand that electricity is not free but a user-based system requiring ownership and clear expectations.

He stresses the importance of balancing immediate needs with long-term sustainability and community involvement.

Article continues after advertisement

“Number two is the ability for communities to understand what they’re getting into. This is not a free solution. This is not something that is just being put there for them to utilize. It’s something that is being put there for them to have ownership of, and also to understand that it’s a user-based system. So being able to manage expectations clearly is important.”

Narayan adds they are working closely with all stakeholders to make the Rural Electrification Project successful.

UN Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener highlights the need for inclusive consultations to address the unique needs of each community.

Only by doing this, he adds, can the project deliver lasting benefits.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.