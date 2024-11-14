Fiji’s CROC Trust Fund presented at COP29

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji’s Climate Relocation of Community Trust Fund was presented at COP29 as a locally led initiative for community relocation initiatives.

While addressing a panel discussion on building resilience through relocation, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says that the trust is a financial mechanism for the government to address technical infrastructure and climate-induced mobility.

He says that the initiative was established under the CROC Trust Fund Act of 2019.

“CROCs provide a pool of revenue that is seed-funded by the government of Fiji. These funds are from taxes charged on prescribed goods and services. The funds are designed as a multi-donor fund, which is again very important.”



Prasad has also acknowledged donations and technical assistance provided by the development partners like New Zealand and Germany.

Fiji Delegation senior official Leba Gaunavina says that under the CROC Trust funds, standard operating procedures are properly followed for a better relocation plan.

“Again, the SOP is a living document; we expect that after we relocate Nabavatu and a few other communities, there will be lessons learned for future alterations.”

Relocation plans and innovative programs have been a key part of Fiji delegation’s content at this year’s COP29 discussions and advocacy.