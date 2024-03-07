Fijians warned against sharing explicit pictures

The Online Safety Acting Commissioner Tajeshwari Devi has issued a stern caution to social media users advising against sharing explicit photos with anyone including their spouses.

Devi emphasized this message today during the Women In Media International’s Women’s Day celebration, focusing on the theme “Empowering Women in the Digital Era: Combating Technology-facilitated Gender-Based Violence.”

Devi highlights the concerning trend of explicit photo sharing, noting that numerous complaints have been received with perpetrators often being the spouses or partners of the victims.

Article continues after advertisement

She emphasizes the importance of recognizing the risks associated with the digital space, stressing that despite technological advancements, it remains inherently unsafe.

“If your husband wants to see you, you both live under one roof. That’s straight forward but that’s advocacy. Do not share your pictures.”

In response to these challenges, Devi called for the implementation of digital literacy programs to equip people with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate the online world safely.

She stresses the importance of educating men and women about the risks of sharing explicit content online and the potential consequences it may have on individuals’ safety and well-being.

By amplifying voices and sharing stories of survivors, the media can contribute to shifting societal norms and fostering a culture of respect and safety online.

Media outlets have been advised that they play a crucial role in empowering Fijians to combat technology-facilitated gender-based violence.

Through comprehensive reporting and awareness campaigns, the media can raise awareness about the prevalence of online harassment and the steps individuals can take to protect themselves.