Fijians to earn money from collecting bottles and cans

The Ministry of Local Government has strengthened its waste management efforts with the launch of Return & Earn Fiji centres across municipal councils nationwide.

The initiative will allow Fijians to earn money by collecting bottles of all materials and aluminium cans.

Individuals will receive five cents per item when they drop them off at their municipal council.

Article continues after advertisement

Councils will then deliver the items to Return & Earn Fiji and receive eight cents per item, with the remaining three cents, after costs, going toward municipal savings.

Return & Earn Fiji representative Dwain Qalovaki says eight beverage companies have invested over $800,000 towards staff training, processing systems, equipment, and logistics.

He adds that the organisation is expected to invest more than $1 million to ensure municipal councils operate effectively under the program.

The organisation will operate two warehouses in Suva and Lautoka, equipped for crushing and safe handling of collected materials before they are shipped, free of charge, by Swire Shipping Company Limited to accredited recyclers overseas.

“We’re doing our bit, the councils are doing their bit, now we need to encourage all of our families and all of our friends to do their bit. This needs to happen together as a country, as communities. It can’t just be done by one stakeholder alone.”

Minister for Local Government Maciu Naulumisa says the initiative supports the 2025–2029 National Development Plan, aiming to deliver environmental benefits, reduce litter and landfill waste, and create income opportunities for communities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.