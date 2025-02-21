Fijians equipped with practical skills

[Photo: Supplied - APTC trainees]

A new skills training initiative has been introduced to provide valuable opportunities to 200 Fijians to enhance their employability in the job market.

The Australia Pacific Training Coalition recently teamed up with Fiji’s National Employment Centre to deliver the Employment Skills Training program, providing practical, in-demand skills.

APTC Country Director for Fiji and Tuvalu, Gareth McGrath says the two-week program focused on hands-on, non-accredited short courses in areas with demonstrated industry needs, including basic plumbing, welding, wall and floor tiling, infection control, effective communication, and micro credentials.

He says this directly addresses the skills gap and prepares participants for immediate employment.

He says the first cohort of nearly 50 participants in the central division completed their training and showcased the program’s immediate positive impact, paving the way for future success.

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Jone Maritino Nemani, commended the participants for upskilling and looked forward to their impact on their respective communities.

The next training sessions are planned for Levuka, and the western and northern divisions in the coming weeks.

