Fijians encouraged to adopt eco-friendly habits

This Christmas season, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has teamed up with the Methodist Church to promote sustainable and responsible practices.

Together, they will share daily social media messages encouraging the public to adopt environmentally friendly habits during the festive period.

This initiative aligns with FCCC’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, aiming to raise awareness about sustainability while developing a greener, more ethical marketplace.

The partnership focuses on encouraging Fijians to make mindful, responsible choices.

By promoting sustainability and ethical consumption, the initiative seeks to create a community that values the environment and social responsibility.

FCCC CEO Joel Abraham shared the importance of balancing festive joy with environmental responsibility.

FCCC CEO Joel Abraham

He said Christmas was a time of celebration and togetherness for all Fijians but also a time to remember our responsibility to the environment and vulnerable communities.

President of the Methodist Church Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou also reflected on the responsibility we all have to protect the environment.

Through this partnership, the church hopes to inspire Fijians to embrace sustainable practices and show love and care for each other and future generations.

The daily social media posts will encourage Fijians to adopt habits that contribute to a more sustainable and equitable society.

The partnership between FCCC and the Methodist Church aims to foster a culture of environmental stewardship, social responsibility and unity.