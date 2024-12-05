Fijians abroad send in $4.5b from 2019-2023

Fiji’s diaspora community have poured in a staggering $4.5 billion from 2019 to 2023 into the national economy through remittances, says Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

While delivering a ministerial statement in Parliament this week on the US Fiji Investment and Savings Drive 2024, he said Fiji’s diaspora community plays a pivotal role in the development of our economy.

“The numbers speak volumes or speak for themselves. Between 2019 and 2023, Fiji has received a staggering $4.5 billion in remittances alone,” he said.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica said remittances from the United States were the second highest at 24 percent, Australia was the highest at 44 percent.

He said personal remittances increased by 23.2 percent to $1.1723 billion in the 2022-2023 period.

He said figures have been increasing on an average of about 17 percent since 2019.

“To put this into perspective, it is almost 10 percent of the GDP, directly supporting countless households and businesses across the country.

“Many of our diaspora members, particularly in countries like the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, are eager to do more.

“They want to invest in Fiji, plan for retirement and actively participate in the country’s development.

“What they often lack is information, access and support, and the right policies, to turn these aspirations into reality.

“This is where the US Fiji Investment and Savings Drive comes in, to bridge these gaps and provide our diaspora with the right tools and support they need to contribute meaningfully to our economy.”