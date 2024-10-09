Fijian language week launched in New Zealand

Fiji’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, emphasized the significance of the Fijian language while launching the Fijian Language Week 2024, or Macawa ni Vosa VakaViti in Wellington, New Zealand.

Ratu Inoke says the Fijian language is a mode of communication and a living testament to the nation’s history, identity, and collective spirit.

The High Commissioner emphasized the importance of Fijian as a core element of the Fijian people’s identity, stating that language is a living testament to our history and a bridge that connects us to our ancestors and our future generations.

He shared personal stories from his family about the challenges and importance of teaching children their mother tongues.

Ratu Inoke encouraged Fijian parents, guardians, and elders to continue passing the language down to younger generations.

The 2024 theme for Fijian Language Week, which runs from 6th October to 12th October 2024, is ‘Vakamareqeta na Vosa Vakaviti—Nurture and sustain the Fijian language.’

This theme derives from the overarching Language Week Series theme for 2024, ‘Sustainability’.