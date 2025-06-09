Fijian duo denied bail over $94m cocaine seizure in Australia

The Bankstown Local Court in Australia has refused bail for two Fijian men allegedly involved in importing over $94 million worth of cocaine.

Cyspian Buadomo, 26, and 24-year-old Aisea Vatuwaqa are charged with attempting to access 128 kilograms of cocaine. Their arrest follows investigations into a July shooting incident in Concord.

The Australian Federal Police uncovered evidence linking the pair to the illegal importation of drugs into New South Wales. The consignment was seized by the Australian Border Force upon arrival on Saturday, with the men caught attempting to access it at a freight forwarder.

Authorities also recovered large sums of cash, along with four kilograms of cocaine, 110 grams of methamphetamine, and four kilograms of a crystal substance yet to be identified.

