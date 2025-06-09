FCEF calls for stronger support for local industries

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is calling on government to prioritize local industries, jobs and productivity in the upcoming national budget.

The federation says these areas are critical if Fiji is to achieve long-term economic growth targets.

FCEF Chief Executive Edward Bernard says it has already submitted its budget recommendations to government ahead of the national budget announcement in late June.

“Basically what we have proposed is safeguarding local industries, local jobs, and improving productivity.”

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Bernard says Fiji must focus on strengthening key sectors to support future economic growth.

“So that we are able to make sure that we achieve the government’s and Fiji’s national development plan in moving Fiji to a higher income level and having a GDP of four to five percent a year.”

Bernard says collaboration between government, employers and unions will be important in ensuring the country achieves its long-term economic goals.