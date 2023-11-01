Fiji secures $7.2M GEF grant

The Ministry of Environment in collaboration with Conservation International, has secured a $7.2 million grant from the Global Environment Facility.

This five-year funding is earmarked to safeguard Fiji’s diverse land and marine ecosystems.

Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister, Pita Wise, highlights Fiji’s leadership in marine and terrestrial conservation.

The grant will support Fiji’s ambitious goal of designating 30% of its Exclusive Economic Zone as Marine Protected Areas and preserving terrestrial key biodiversity areas, aligning with the National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plan.

Vice President for Conservation International’s Pacific Region, Susana Tuisese, emphasizes the grant’s role in forwarding Fiji’s conservation aspirations.

Through the newly launched Safeguarding Marine & Terrestrial Biodiversity in Fiji (SAMBIO) project, the initiative will focus on conserving biodiversity, addressing threats to ecosystems, and offering socio-economic support to local communities.

In the run-up to COP 28, Tuisese expresses optimism for the future, especially with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka actively promoting regional ocean commitments globally.