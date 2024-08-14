Fiji reaffirms commitment to youth development

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji’s commitment to youth development in the Pacific region was reaffirmed during the South Pacific Youth Senior Government Officials meeting in Nadi.

Speaking at the meeting Ministry of Youth and Sports director Phillip Hereniko says this year’s theme, “Recommitted to Youth Development in the Pacific,” resonates deeply with the nation as we recognize that the future of the region lies in the hands of the young people.

Hereniko says Fiji has long been at the forefront of youth development initiatives, and their dedication to this cause goes beyond policies and programs.

He highlights the recent initiatives undertaken by the Ministry, including the review of youth development policies and laws, the establishment of the National Youth Council of Fiji, and the launch of The Youth Education Sex App to educate and inform youth on sexual reproductive health services.

Hereniko has thanked UNFPA and UNICEF for their support in these areas.



Furthermore, he says inclusivity in youth development is important in ensuring that no young person is left behind regardless of their background, gender, or location.

He adds it is important to work together, share resources, and leverage the unique strengths of each nation to create a region where every young person has the opportunity to reach their full potential.