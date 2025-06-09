Fiji Ports seeks tighter control over ship inspections

Aerial shot of the Suva Port of Ferry. [Photo Credit: Fiji Pocket Guide]

Fiji Ports Corporation is calling for stronger accountability and tighter oversight of quarantine officers across the country’s ports, citing safety risks and inconsistent practices.

Manager Legal Vani Filipe told the Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights that a national register is urgently needed to track officers’ qualifications, training, and appointments.

She said the register would ensure that only certified and properly trained officers are allowed to board incoming vessels.

Filipe warned that poor oversight has led to officers boarding ships without proper gear or clearance, putting crews, port staff, and national biosecurity at risk.

“At the time being, there is streamlining happening with our quarantine officers, and we need to have some comfort that our officers are qualified and well equipped to board vessels.”

She also highlighted inconsistencies, with officers boarding ships within port limits in Lautoka, while in Suva, the practice occurs 27 miles offshore.

Fiji Ports Harbour Master Laisias Gonewai called for an end to high-sea vessel clearances, describing the current system as unsafe and outdated.

The Corporation stressed that safety, consistency, and legal clarity must be prioritised to protect workers and ensure Fiji’s ports meet global standards.

