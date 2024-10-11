Fiji Police Force unfolds new chapter

The Fiji Police Force unfolds a new chapter as it has been able to implement a reset of the institution on the occasion of its 150th anniversary.

In his address at the sesquicentennial celebration at the Nasova Police Ground in Suva today, Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua says the milestone is a recognition of the commitment by past and present members who sacrifice their lives to uphold the law.

Tikoduadua says the institution has taken a significant stride for a reform to suit the evolving landscape of crime both locally and internationally.

Article continues after advertisement

“The police reset is about equipping our officers with the skills, tools and resources they need to deal with these modern threats. It is about creating a more agile and responsive police force.”

Tikoduadua says the institution has embarked on a journey to rebuild and restore trust.

“We are placing greater emphasis on community policing because true safety comes not only from enforcing the law, but from building trust and cooperation with the people that we are sworn to protect.”

The landowners of Suvavou were honored for their contribution in the transfer of the force from Levuka to Suva following the relocation of the capital of Fiji in 1882.

Turaga na Tui Suva Sanaila Mudunavosa, paid tribute to their members and leaders who were instrumental in the set-up of the force, while he acknowledged the vital role of officers in the safety and security of Fijians.

“I pray to God for his blessing and I also offer the blessing of the people upon the members of the Fiji Police Force to guide them in their duties to uphold law and maintain peace in Fiji.”

A plaque was also unveiled to commemorate the establishment of the first-ever station in Totogo.

It was followed by a spectacular traditional song and dance of welcome performed officers to commemorate the event at the Central Police Station.

The past and present members of the Fiji Police Force with colleagues from the friendly forces held a march before they convened to celebrate their 150th anniversary at the Nasova Police Ground today.