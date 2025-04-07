Fiji Police boosts child interview skills

[ Source: Fiji Police Force ]

Fiji Police Force officers have been trained in an evidence-based child interviewing model incorporating international best practices.

This second visit by New Zealand Police is part of a partnership to enhance the Fiji Police Force’s response to victims of gender-based violence and child sexual abuse.

Over the past two weeks, they worked with an initial team of eight specialist child interviewers and trained a second team of nine carefully selected officers from all divisions of Fiji.

Interviews using this model encourage accurate and reliable information from children and meet legal requirements for court evidence, reducing the need for repeated retellings of abuse.

The trainers emphasized that a survivor’s first disclosure is a significant step in healing. When children feel heard, valued, and believed, it lays the groundwork for their recovery from trauma.

The learned interviewing model promotes a child-focused approach to gathering statements non-leadingly. Interviewers are encouraged to create a safe space for children to speak freely, at their own pace, using their own words.

The compassion and dedication of this new team of specialized child interviewers, and the Fiji Police Force’s recognition of this work’s importance, are impressive.

The development of a Specialist Child Interview Coordinator role and planned ongoing training underscore this commitment.

