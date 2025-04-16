Fiji Pavilion draws crowds in Osaka

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

The Fiji Pavilion at the Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, is already warmly welcoming a steady stream of curious and enthusiastic visitors.

The Ministry of Trade says the pavilion has sparked interest across generations from honeymooners who fell in love with Fijian hospitality to young students exploring study opportunities.

It says many visitors engaged with the translated displays, keen to learn more about Fiji’s unique culture, traditions, and investment opportunities.

A major highlight has been the interactive display of traditional Fijian instruments, the lali, and war clubs, drawing both cultural appreciation and curiosity.

The Ministry says the presence of Fiji Airways is also attracting attention, with visitors excited about the possibility of direct flights to the Pacific.

Running until October, Expo 2025 will showcase cutting-edge innovations in technology, sustainability, and international collaboration.

With the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” the event aims to bring together over 160 nations to address pressing global challenges and co-create a better future for all.





