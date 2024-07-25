Fiji Navy to recruit 116 new personnel

[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Navy will provide employment opportunities for an additional 116 personnel in the new financial year.

Fiji Navy Commander, Commodore Humphrey Tawake, highlighted this when asked about the exodus of navy personnel.

Commodore Tawake admits that the Navy has not been spared from the migration of workers seeking greener pastures but stressed that the government is able to provide funding for recruitment.

“We’ve got money for our recruitment next year and I must acknowledge the support given by the government despite the challenges we had. The government has approved the recruitment of 116 personnel.”



[Source: RFMF/ Facebook]

He added that this commitment by the government reflects its trust in the institution and the importance it places on maritime safety.

Tawake noted that while the disciplinary forces have lost people to other employment opportunities, this opens the way for new recruits.