Fiji moves toward ratifying Pacific Resilience Facility

The establishment of the Pacific Resilience Facility is a key regional initiative designed to strengthen collective resilience as Pacific Island countries face increasing climate change and natural disaster challenges.

Presenting the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence’s review report in parliament, Assistant Minister Lenora Qereqeretabua noted that rising sea levels, stronger cyclones, and coastal flooding profoundly impact our infrastructure, livelihoods, and economy.

These effects can quickly reverse development gains and strain public resources.

The PRF is a Pacific-owned and led financing mechanism providing accessible, grant-based funding for climate adaptation and disaster preparedness.

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Unlike existing global funds that are often difficult to reach, the PRF focuses on predictable financing for community-level initiatives.

The Committee received strong support from the government, private sector, and civil society stakeholders.

Ratifying the Agreement will allow Fiji to participate in the PRF’s governance, shape its policies, and access funding aligned with national priorities.

The facility’s grant-based model serves as a practical tool for turning national resilience policies into tangible community projects.

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