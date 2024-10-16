Fiji Met issues coastal inundation alert

The Fiji Meteorology Services has issued a coastal inundation alert for Southern Viti Levu (Natadola, Vatukarasa and Coral Coast), Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Moala and southern Lau Groups.

This as a low pressure system is expected to develop to the south of Fiji tomorrow and is expected to generate and direct moderate southerly swells over the group.

The Fiji Met Office says moderate southerly swells during high tides may lead to sea flooding of low lying coastal areas of Fiji.

APPROXIMATE HIGH TIDES

Day 1: Thursday 17th October at 06:00pm with 2.11m with low chance of sea flooding.

Day 2: Friday 18th October at 06:30am with 2.00m with low chance of sea flooding. Friday 18th October at 06:50pm with 2.40m with moderate chance of sea flooding.

Day 3: Saturday 19th October at 07:25am with 1.96m with low chance of sea flooding.