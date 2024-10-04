Fiji maintains position on tension in Middle East

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Fiji maintains its position on the ongoing tension in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the tension between Israel and Lebanon is a bilateral matter, but Fiji will continue to uphold peace through peacekeeping with the United Nations in the Middle East.

Rabuka says the government must respect the integrity of the territory which is part of the resolution that has been recognized by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

Article continues after advertisement

“Countries withdrew to their internationally recognized boundaries and borders. But you know that since then there have been violations of borders and boundaries and countries also have the right to defend their citizens and territory.”

Rabuka says the country has been involved in peacekeeping since 1978, and it will not retire until the UN withdraws from conflict-affected regions around the world.

He says Fiji’s uniformed service men and women on tour of duty will remain in conflict-affected areas, as the government is committed to uphold peace in the Middle East.

Rabuka says the government has issued advisories for the Fijian diaspora to evacuate the areas affected by the conflict as tensions grow between Israel and Iran.

The Prime Minister says the government remains committed to ensure the welfare of its people and peacekeepers as they fulfill their role in fostering peace in conflict-affected regions around the world.